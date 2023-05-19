Fahmi: KKD looking at possibility of amending Postal Services Act

KUCHING: The Communications and Digital Ministry is assessing the need to amend the Postal Services Act 2012, its minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said.

He said the act was one of several laws needed to be amended, in accordance with the current development of the postal service sector in the country.

“We have about five or six pieces of legislation that are being studied (to be amended). Especially those that have not been amended for a long time, for example, the Postal Services Act which was last amended in 2012,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Sarawak Broadcasting Department here today.

The Postal Services Act 2012 was created to provide for the licensing of postal services and the regulation of the postal service industry and other related matters.

Fahmi said among those being re-assessed for amendment include the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Act 1981 and the Malaysian Media Council Bill.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been given the responsibility to resolve the issue of ‘naked telecommunication towers, or towers not containing the required electronics equipment, especially in Sarawak.

“I need to hold a meeting with MCMC and telecommunications companies to find comprehensive solutions to the 'naked tower' problem.

“There is no timeframe for the procurement process as we have not yet received a response (from telecommunications companies) but it will not take long because the MCMC has the authority to give certain instructions,” he said.

He said telecommunications companies need to jointly respond to the government's recommendations to resolve internet and telecommunications issues for the benefit of the people. -Bernama