Fahmi: KKD staff must uphold trust, integrity in performing duties

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) staff must always uphold the principles of trust and integrity to the highest standard in carrying out their duties, said its Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said that being trustworthy and with integrity not only gives value to oneself but also has a good impact on the organisation, the people and the country as a whole.

“Let’s nurture trust and strengthen integrity in all of us. I would also like to call for a sincere attitude and an atmosphere of fun in work to continue to be nurtured.

“I believe KKD has staff who are competitive and the best in whatever service they provide,” he said in his speech at the ministry’s 2022 Excellent Service Awards (APC) ceremony here today.

He said that KKD staff, in an effort to implement more dynamic and progressive changes, must continue to emphasise character building through increasing knowledge and skills.

“KKD staff are an important asset in making every policy and national agenda introduced by the Unity Government a success,” he said.

On the APC, Fahmi said the event is hoped to motivate all KKD staff to always be competitive in cultivating excellent work practices, in line with the pledge of public service.

Today, a total of 374 KKD staff, including 53 recipients from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), received certificates of appreciation and incentives worth RM1,000.

Also present were Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching and Bernama chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin. -Bernama