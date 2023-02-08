Fahmi: Late Tun Dr Ismail an extraordinary statesman

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has described the late Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman as an extraordinary leader in the history of Malaysia.

He said Dr Ismail, who was deputy prime minister, was determined and firm in fighting for unity to ensure the various races in the country could live in harmony.

Therefore, Fahmi said the dedication and contributions of Dr Ismail were very significant to the country’s development and progress.

“The Johor-born leader is known for his leadership traits of being principled, loyal, sincere, honest, serious, firm and efficient. He was also a farsighted leader for strengthening relations among various races in Malaysia,” he said.

Fahmi said this when speaking at a ceremony to commemorate Statesman Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj: The Pillar of National Unity at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Fahmi said Dr Ismail also played a role in restoring racial ties after the May 13, 1969 incident.

In this connection, he urged society to strengthen their resolve to steer clear of actions which can cause division, misunderstandings and suspicion among the people.

“That incident is a lesson and reminder to us that without unity, harmony and mutual respect in a multi-racial society, the country can be weakened to the extent of undermining its sovereignty, sparking racial disputes, chaos and the like,” he added.

Fahmi said Dr Ismail was one of the leaders behind the formulation of the Rukun Negara, which was proclaimed on Aug 31, 1970 in conjunction with the 13th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“At that time, Tun Dr Ismail was a member of the National Consultative Council entrusted with giving advice to the National Operations Council (MAGERAN) on matters related to race relations,” he said.

On today’s ceremony, Fahmi said the programme was aimed at educating the younger generation to remember the deeds and contributions of Dr Ismail as part of efforts to build the country together with national leaders.

He said the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD), as the main organiser of the programme, hoped that it would enlighten the community on the hard work put in by leaders of the past in maintaining harmony in the country.

“We should not be complacent about the comfort we are enjoying today. Let’s come together to maintain the harmony and unity so that it can be enjoyed by future generations,” he added. -Bernama