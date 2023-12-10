Fahmi launches Malaysia’s first 5G-powered AI warehouse powered by CelcomDigi and DHL Supply Chain

SHAH ALAM: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today launched Malaysia’s first 5G-powered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Autonomous Inventory Management System powered by CelcomDigi Bhd in collaboration with DHL Supply Chain Malaysia.

Supported by CelcomDigi’s 4G LTE network and 5G connectivity at DHL’s Integrated Logistics Centre here, the warehouse is equipped with the latest AI and robotic solutions for optimised and efficient inventory management.

Fahmi said the synergy between CelcomDigi and DHL which utilises the real value of 5G technology and solutions, together with AI and robotics is commendable and on the right track for driving the growth of the nation’s digital ecosystem.

“Aligned with the government’s digital aspiration, Malaysia has the potential to be the Asian Digital Tiger as collaborations such as today’s will potentially expand and significantly enhance the efficiency, innovation, technology adoption in Malaysian enterprises and the nation’s digital economy,“ he said when officiating at the launch today.

Fahmi noted that the warehousing and logistics industry has the potential to be reimagined and transformed into a “lights-out” warehouse, being able to operate around the clock by utilising 5G technology and AI solutions.

“I am also pleased to note that this implementation will not stop here and both organisations are committed to expanding the adoption of 5G technology and solutions across DHL warehouses nationwide as well as potentially collaborating with organisations from other industries.

“With innovation and technology being utilised within and across industries, I look forward to more digital transformation initiatives such as those implemented today,“ he added.

CelcomDigi’s collaboration with DHL leverages 5G technology and AI solutions for robotic inventory management systems, providing an enhanced and efficient multi-story warehouse management at optimum standards.

The solution will enable efficient stock counting operations, achieving up to 20 times efficiency with up to 100 per cent precision and accuracy, enhancing space utilisation within the warehouse and reducing daily electricity consumption.

Fahmi said DHL is currently working on 25 warehouses across the country and is building a warehouse in Bayan Lepas, Penang that will operate fully automated using the latest 5G technology.

“I hope more companies will identify and understand the benefits of 5G technology to their respective industries to help improve business efficiency and productivity,“ he added. -Bernama