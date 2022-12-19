Fahmi: ‘Lembah Pantai residents can message me on FB or Twitter to meet me’

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has given his commitment to Lembah Pantai residents to meet and raise any problems faced by them without any hindrance even though he is a member of the Unity Government Cabinet.

Fahmi who is the MP for Lembah Pantai since 2018, said it is to ensure the quality of his service as an elected representative is consistent as before he was appointed to hold a ministerial post.

“Anyone who wants to see me or to convey a message or anything, can message me on Facebook or Twitter,“ he said when speaking at the Programme” Let’s watch the 2022 World Cup Final’ at the Ecopark Sports Complex, Pantai Dalam here yesterday.

Touching on the North East Monsoon that is hitting the country, Fahmi advised the public to remain vigilant and avoid going to places expected to be affected by the phenomenon.

In yesterday’s programme, hundreds of residents around Lembah Pantai came to witness the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France with Fahmi who is also PKR’s Information head.

Among the activities provided at the programme jointly organised by Universiti Malaya CARIA, Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Office, Kelab Eksplorasi 7 Benua Malaysia, redone and ATL Cosmetics are penalty kick competition, ball weigh-in and lucky draw.

Also present were former PKR Information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, Lembah Pantai UMNO division head Datuk Ramlan Askolani, Red One Network Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer Farid Yunus and Kelab Eksplorasi 7 Benua Malaysia president Datuk Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin. - Bernama