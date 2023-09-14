Fahmi: Live broadcast of Malaysia Day celebrations on mainstream TV channels

KUCHING: Malaysians can watch the national-level Malaysia Day celebrations this Saturday live on all mainstream television channels and social media platforms.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said, LED screens would also be provided outside Stadium Perpaduan where the celebrations will take place to allow people in Kuching to follow the event.

“Guests can enter the stadium starting at 7pm. The Acting Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar is expected to arrive at 8.30pm.

“For your information, the highlight of the celebrations is a fireworks display,” he said after paying a courtesy visit to Mohamad Asfia at Astana Negeri, here, today.

Fahmi said besides food sales, the Rahmah Sales programme will be held beginning tomorrow until Saturday. He called on the public to attend the event.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications Minister, who is also responsible for overseeing the celebrations, Datuk Julaihi Narawi said a full dress rehearsal would be held tonight to ensure the smooth flow of the celebrations.

“Preparations are now in the final stages. Both of us (Julaihi and Fahmi) as well as the main committee members will attend the full dress rehearsal,” he added. -Bernama