Fahmi: LRT coaches deck up for Malaysia Day to instill love for nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The coaches of Kelana Jaya route Light Rail Transit (LRT) have been specially decorated for Malaysia Day as an effort of the government to foster love for the country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the coaches adorned with the theme ‘Cerita Malaysiaku’ will operate from today and called on other parties to join hands with Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in decorating train coaches on LRT and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) routes in future.

“These coaches have been emblazoned with various facts and information as well as important symbols such as flowers, tigers, places of interest in the country, food and others.

“This is in line with the effort to highlight the National Day and Malaysia Day so I hope we would find more LRT and MRT coaches carrying similar messages on the country,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after launching the special coaches at KLCC LRT station here today.

The LRT train has four coaches specially dressed up with pictures depicting Malaysia as a multiracial andf multicultural country with each coach carrying a different element to highlight the identity of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, private sector worker, Rizal Suhaimi, 26, when met, said the special designs are effective in promoting the mascots of Malaysia because the LRT route has the highest ridership.

“It is nice to see the decorations which wowed passengers ...a pleasant surprise for Malaysia Day this year,” he said.

Louise Anderson, 34, a tourist from England, who took the LRT from KL Sentral, hopes to see more of the special Malaysia Day decorations in the years to come to provide more symbolic Malaysia exposure to visitors more effectively.

“I do not pay a lot of attention to any pamphlets about Malaysia’s history and culture, but when it comes to decorations like these, it’s hard to miss and will actually encourage me more to search online about what this country has to offer. This special decoration is a good start,” she said. -Bernama