Fahmi: M’sia’s legal victory in Paris thwarts Sulu claimants’ efforts to seize country’s assets

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s legal victory in France with regard to claims by the so-called heirs of the defunct Sulu Sultanate has thwarted their efforts in trying to seize the country’s assets, says Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said with the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal in favour of Malaysia, other courts abroad will not allow the Sulu Group to use the court as a platform to interfere with Malaysia’s sovereignty.

Yesterday, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld Malaysia’s challenge against the partial award rendered on May 25, 2020, by Dr Gonzalo Stampa in the case filed by eight citizens of the Philippines, who are purported heirs of the long-defunct Sulu Sultanate.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in a statement yesterday said the decision implied that the Paris Court of Appeal would annul the purported “Final Award” in which Stampa remarkably awarded close to US$15 billion to the claimants.

She said Malaysia was seeking to have the annulment recorded in a court decision as soon as possible, which should lead to the collapse of the claimants’ global enforcement efforts to date. - Bernama