Fahmi: M’sia secures RM5.2b investment commitments from China, S’pore

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has secured RM5.2 billion worth of investment commitments in the digital economy sector from China and Singapore, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said.

In a post on Facebook, he said that the RM3 billion worth of investment was obtained from China and RM2.2 billion from Singapore.

“I would like to announce some good news. Malaysia has secured investment commitments totalling RM5.2 billion from China and Singapore,” he said.

Fahmi said the investments in the digital economy sector brought in by the ministry in the first half of this year was RM28.4 billion, compared to RM7.5 billion in the corresponding period in 2022.

“This shows an increase of 279 per cent compared to the same period last year. Insya-Allah, Malaysia is on the right track!” he said. -Bernama