Fahmi makes working visit to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) tonight to begin a working visit to Sabah, during which he will, among other things, attend meet-the-people sessions and inspect telecommunications facilities.

This is the first working visit by Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, to the Land Below the Wind since being appointed minister on Dec 2 last year.

Tomorrow morning, he is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Sabah state-level 2023 National Anti-Scam Tour at Universiti Malaysia Sabah here, before proceeding to Dewan Pisompuruan, Kampung Kobuni, Inanam here to attend the Sabah-level 'Kita Madani' programme in the afternoon

Fahmi will then present Bantuan Kasih@HAWANA aid to former New Straits Times (NST) Sabah and Sarawak Editorial Division head Joseph Bingkasan, 68, who is battling cancer, at his home in Kampung Kionsom, Inanam.

A tight schedule awaits Fahmi the next day, with a visit to the Starlink Installation Proof of Concept (PoC) project site at Masjid An-Nur, Kampung Langsat, Ranau, before attending a 'Hari Bersama Komuniti Pusat Ekonomi Digital (PEDi)' gathering at Kampung Lohan, Ranau.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to inaugurate the Industry Zone Point of Presence (PoP) at the Kampung Lapasan Telipok football field here.

On the last day of his visit on Monday, Fahmi will hold a meeting with heads of departments and agencies under the Communications and Digital Ministry in Sabah and attend a gathering with ministry staff, before making a courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. -Bernama