Fahmi: Malaysia Madani can resolve problems of all the people

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Madani concept advanced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will raise the dignity of the country and solve problems for all segments of society as well, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Addressing the media after attending the Prime Minister’s Mandate event here today, Fahmi said Anwar not only placed Malaysia Madani as the basic framework for the work to be done by the Unity Government but also as a mission for all Malaysians.

“We heard the message about conglomerates and massive projects and how action against irregularities that have taken place are in the hands of the authorities.

“This, to me, provides a very good opportunity for a reset and a recalibration so that our advance towards driving economic growth in a stable political situation can hence be accelerated and the people can enjoy the benefits in the near future,“ he said.

Fahmi said that after listening to the mandate delivered by Anwar, all ministries, agencies and government bodies will begin to examine the document and apply it in policies and in the implementation of their respective responsibilities.

For the Ministry of Communications and Digital, he said a retreat would be held today to examine the prime minister’s announcement and the ideas he had put forward.

Anwar today introduced ‘Malaysia Madani’ as an effort to steer the nation and regain the country’s dignity and glory on the world stage. Madani is based on six pillars, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.