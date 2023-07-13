Fahmi: MCMC, PDRM to assess necessity to establish special unit regarding 3R issues

BANGI: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will assess the necessity to establish a special unit to look into cases relating to 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues that are often played up during election campaigning periods, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said this follows the data that has been presented by the Centre of Independent Journalism (CIJ) on the 15th General Election (GE15) and that the huge number of 3R issues that were played up in a short period of time then was extremely worrying.

“That’s why I do believe MCMC and PDRM will have to assess the necessity to perhaps set up a special unit... the kind of desperado politics that employ 3R during the campaign cannot be allowed to persist,“ he said to reporters after launching the Global Conference on Communication, Culture and Contemporary Media (GLOCOM) 2023 here today.

Fahmi has also expressed his disappointment following the actions of some politicians who are using 3R materials in their campaign, despite the decree by the Malay rulers that political campaigns should not touch on 3R matters.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain have also reminded everyone to refrain from 3R sensitivities during the campaigning period for the upcoming state polls.

“Those who continue to play up 3R issues I think will face the brunt of the law. The warnings have been given, I think sufficient warning has been given, that’s why last night on the campaign trail I said be prepared to face the consequences,“ he said.

Yesterday, Fahmi expressed disappointment and criticised the statement issued by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor who is alleged to have insulted the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Earlier, it was reported that at a ceramah (political talk), Sanusi had made a statement that is alleged to have insulted the Sultan of Selangor.

When asked on the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s suggestion to mull a new act to impose civil penalties on those who play up 3R sentiments, Fahmi welcomed the suggestion.

Regarding the infographics on groceries bill released by the Community Communications Department (J-KOM) that has been heavily criticised, Fahmi said he has spoken to the department’s director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff on the matter and it will be better coordinated in future.

Fahmi said he has asked the department to make sure that the content that are being put out is checked against the figures as well as the narrative that is aimed to be set by the respective ministries.

“I have checked with both JKOM as well as Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and ascertained that the numbers that are presented in the said graphics are correct, factually correct but the complaint was that it was tone deaf.

“I agree, I think JKOM perhaps needs to view some of its modus operandi and focus on certain key areas... we will have an internal discussion after this,“ he said.

GLOCOM 2023 is the initiative of the Institut Penyiaran dan Penerangan Tun Abdul Razak (IPPTAR) to carry out strategic partnerships with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) to strengthen IPPTAR’s role as a centre of excellence in education for civil servant in the communications sector.

The conference’s theme ‘Cultivating Knowledge for the Future Communication’ is aligned with the principles and goals of the MADANI concept in transforming Malaysia into a prosperous and developed country by embracing change, incorporating diverse perspectives and implementing substantive reforms through academic co-operation within communications industry.

GLOCOM 2023 is being held for three days from July 12-14, 2023 in hybrid mode. -Bernama