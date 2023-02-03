Fahmi: Media free to report within limits of laws, regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will not curb the freedom of media practitioners to report but they have to discharge their duties within the limits of the law, said Fahmi Fadzil (pic).

The Communications and Digital Minister said it was important for media practitioners to abide by laws and regulations to avoid spreading fake news and committing slander.

“Our reminder to all media practitioners and the public is that we (KKD) do not curb the right of the media to report on anything.

“In terms of constraints, firstly, they have to abide by the licensing conditions and secondly, existing laws in this country,” he told reporters after launching a 26-episode drama entitled Cyber999 for broadcast by RTM at Angkasapuri here today.

The media recently reported that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had opened an investigation paper against local television station Awesome TV for breach of licensing regulations in connection with a news report which was deemed as fake.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he had directed MCMC to ensure good internet coverage at all flood relief centres (PPS).

He said close checks were also being conducted to identify telecommunications towers which might have been damaged by floods so that immediate repairs could be undertaken.

“We have to be thorough and fast as we see that areas previously not affected by floods have now been hit,” he added.

As of this morning, 27,467 flood victims have been evacuated to PPS in the five flood-hit states of Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Melaka. - Bernama