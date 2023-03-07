Fahmi meets with FCCM representatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today held a meeting with representatives of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Malaysia (FCCM) to exchange views and discuss current domestic and foreign issues.

He said the meeting also touched on the role that FCCM could play in helping to disseminate accurate information about the Unity Government to the international media.

“The dissemination of accurate and authentic information to the international media is very important for the country,“ he said in a Facebook post.-Bernama