Fahmi: MNOs, DNB to sign SSAs within this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Mobile network operators (MNOs) and Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) are expected to sign share subscription agreements (SSAs) within this year, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) has already had a meeting with the 5G Task Force this afternoon to discuss several matters to expedite the signing of SSAs.

“I had hoped that it could be done within the month of October but there is a slight delay because there are some details that we have to review.

“There are some things that have been discussed and there were some proposals, discussion and analysis that needs to be done as well as some assessment from a technical point of view and from financial aspects,” he said at the press conference after the launch of DNB’s 5G Experience Centre here today.

He said the details review would take some time but the date for the signing would be announced by him soon after meeting the MNOs.

“And these things do take a bit of time but I’m happy to say that we are almost ready to announce a date for signing up. I just need to have a quick word with all of the MNOs.

“Yes, Insyaallah it (SSA signing) will be within this year,” he said.

DNB is currently the sole holder of Malaysia’s 5G spectrum, set to achieve 80 per cent coverage by end-2023.

Five MNOs, namely CelcomDigi Bhd, Maxis Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd have agreed to take up equity stakes in DNB to support the country’s 5G network development.

DNB was established in early March 2021 to accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure and network in Malaysia. -Bernama