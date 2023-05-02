Fahmi: MPs need to maximise resources to help constituents

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament (MP) have been urged to practise prudence and maximise all available resources to meet the needs of their constituents despite the reduction in their development allocations as announced by the government yesterday.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said policymakers could seek help from their corporate partners through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

“In the current economic situation and financial constraints, MPs need to take responsibility to assist the people in their constituencies.

“It is important to ensure that the people’s welfare is always protected,“ he told reporters after attending the Muzika Ekstravaganza concert in Angkasapuri, tonight, which was also attended by Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

Yesterday Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Finance Minister announced a reduction in the MP’s development allocations from RM3.8 million to RM1.3 million to control the country’s finances, which would be implemented in stages.

Fahmi said the move was in tandem with the current economic situation, adding that he believed that the Prime Minister would reassess the matter when the time is right.

Meanwhile, when asked about his ministry’s hopes in connection with the re-tabling of Budget 2023 on Feb 24, Fahmi said he had submitted several additional proposals and changes that the ministry wished to make.

“We take note of the current economic situation, especially in terms of the financial condition and the government’s debts. We hope that the programmes that we organise will have a high impact, especially in helping to generate the national economy,“ he added. - Bernama