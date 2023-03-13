Fahmi: Muhyiddin needs to focus on charges he’s facing, reduce the politics

JOHOR BAHRU: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin needs to focus on the charges he is facing in court and not engage himself in politics all the time, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said a veteran in politics, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman should know that he shouldn’t make any statement on matters that will not help solve the people’s problems at a time when he is facing various charges.

“Don’t politicise everything, Tan Sri. If you want more politics, wait until the state elections. Stop trying to use the parachute or the back door or make political comments. Even the Malay rulers have advised against that,” he said.

Fahmi, who is Minister of Communications and Digital, said this to reporters after presenting flood donations and visiting the Digital Economy Centre at Kampung Sungai Tiram here today.

He said this in response to media reports on Muhyiddin’s decision not to step down as Bersatu president, which the former prime minister claimed to be in line with the resolution of the Bersatu General Assembly 2022.

Prior to that, Muhyiddin when announcing the resignation of Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan as Bersatu Information chief, was reported as saying that it was standard practice for any party member to step down so as not to create a wrong perception of Bersatu.

Today, Muhyiddin was again charged with accepting RM5 million in proceeds from unlawful activities.

Last Friday, Muhyiddin also claimed trial to four charges of corruption amounting to RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million. - Bernama