Fahmi: National Day celebration preparations smooth, states urged to use same theme, logo

PUTRAJAYA: As preparations for the National Day Celebrations 2023 go on smoothly and as scheduled, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) has urged all state governments to adopt the official theme and logo introduced by the federal government.

Fahmi said several menteris besar had expressed their willingness to use the logo and theme at the state-level as well.

“We hope all states will be adopting the same (logo) and the theme as well. The time for politics is over, the state elections are also done.

“Not long ago, we were flying party flags, now we fly the Malaysian flag. This is the aim, our task, which is to close ranks and foster a spirit of unity,” he said at the Communications and Digital Ministry monthly assembly here today.

In May, Fahmi announced ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) as the theme of the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations and the Malaysia MADANI emblem as the official logo.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari recently said that the four states under the PN administration will use a different National Day logo and theme for state-level celebrations.

He said Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which are under PN rule, would likely use the alternative logo and theme ‘Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera’ (Strong Consensus for a Prosperous Malaysia) launched by PN Youth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fahmi has asked all departments and agencies under the ministry to play ‘Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’, the official theme song for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations at their respective premises.

“It’s a very nice and catchy song, very good melody. I am hoping for the cooperation from all agencies to play it as much as possible,” he said, while also hoping for the same from other ministries.

‘Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’, composed by Muhd Affan Mazlan, 23, better known as Affan Mazlan, and sung by popular singers Aina Abdul and Khai Bahar, translate the feelings and expressions of the multiracial Malaysian community, living in harmony and sharing their love for the country.

Fahmi also asked ministry staff to ensure that activities involving the flying of the Jalur Gemilang throughout the National Month are intensified to further fuel the celebrations.

“In conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day, let us all renew our determination and sense of love and together join hands to strengthen the spirit of the struggle for independence and the establishment of our beloved Malaysia,” he said.

He also asked the Information Department officials to advise premises with damaged Jalur Gemilang or which have been displayed incorrectly to replace the flag. -Bernama