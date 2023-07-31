Fahmi: National Day celebration to be a grand event

PUTRAJAYA: The National Day celebration in Putrajaya on Aug 31 will be an outstanding event like in previous years, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) here today, Fahmi, who is also the chairman of the Main Committee of the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2023 celebrations, said KKD staff will do their best to make the (National Day) celebration run smoothly.

“This year’s National Day celebration will be held in Putrajaya. God willing, this year’s celebration will be no less grand than in previous years and will definitely be a date that the people are waiting for,“ he said.

He had previously announced “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan” as the theme of this year’s HKHM celebrations.

The theme is in line with the government’s determination and commitment to develop a country with its people who are united, have a high patriotic spirit and live in a state of peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the memory of the late Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman’s service and devotion should be nurtured and refreshed because he should be remembered as ‘bapa perpaduan’ (father of unity).

“He also needs to be remembered as the father of unity who was one of the architects of the Rukun Negara (National Philosophy) and this is why I and the other Cabinet Ministers see the need and justification to commemorate him.

“...not just the reading of Rukun Negara but the essence and meaning, it is useless to say loyalty to the King but in our hearts it has no meaning,“ he said.

KKD will be holding a special programme titled “Ceremony to Commemorate the Statesman Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj-the Pillar of National Unity”, in conjunction with the National Month celebration at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur this Wednesday (Aug 2), with the aim of educating the younger generation about the contribution of the former deputy prime minister in developing this country.

The programme, which is expected to be attended by 15,000 people, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. -Bernama