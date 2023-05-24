Fahmi: Network sharing between telcos to resolve internet, phone line issues

LANGKAWI: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) hopes that a network-sharing model between telecommunication companies (telcos) can be established early next month, to resolve issues related to internet access and telephone lines nationwide, said its Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that discussions between his ministry and telecommunications companies are ongoing, including regarding the use of telecommunication towers between these companies.

“I have informed the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) of the issue involving network sharing and cooperation between telecommunications companies.

“We need to speed up the discussion so that by June our efforts to establish network sharing are a success,” he said when met after the Kita MADANI programme in Pulau Tuba near here, today.

He said that Sarawak was selected as the first state to kick off the cooperation model, where MCMC, together with telecommunication companies, will discuss network sharing, in addition to the issue of telecommunications towers lacking satellite dishes in the state.

He said once the model used in Sarawak was successful, the same model would be implemented nationwide, to resolve issues related to internet access and telephone lines, especially in rural areas.

Fahmi added that MCMC will also use the legal provisions under the commission to ensure that network partnerships between telecommunication companies can be formed.

“Hence, MCMC will play the role of an intermediary, and if necessary we will use any existing legal provisions. I see the positive thing is that telecommunication companies are willing to cooperate. Maybe before they needed time, but now the time has come,” he said.

In the meantime, Fahmi said that a new telecommunication tower in Pulau Tuba is expected to be completed by the end of this year, which will solve the problem of internet access in some areas of the island.

Meanwhile, he said that Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) nationwide will be realigned, with new shifts and strategies, to ensure that they can be fully utilised by the local community.

He said that this includes appointing a new PEDi advisor, who will play a role in coordinating appropriate, integrated programmes, and meeting the needs of the local community.

“We may be able to provide other services at PEDi, as well as hold programmes which meet local needs and specific groups. For example, there are areas where there are many elderly people or young people who do not have permanent jobs, so we have to look at suitable programmes,“ he said.

Earlier, Fahmi accompanied by KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, visited PEDi at Pulau Tuba. - Bernama