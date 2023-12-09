Fahmi: New chairman Wong Chun Wai will tap potential, drive Bernama’s growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The vast experience of newly appointed Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman, prominent media figure Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai (pix), will help unearth opportunities and potential within the organisation, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the award-winning journalist will also drive growth within the agency to contribute towards national development.

“I am happy with the appointment. I believe Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, who is also a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) graduate, will help steer Bernama for the good of the nation,” he said.

Fahmi told reporters this after announcing Wong’s appointment at Menara Angkasapuri here today at a ceremony in which appointment letters were also presented to new members of the Bernama Supervisory Council and the Bernama Board of Governors, representing the government and media fraternity.

Earlier, Fahmi handed over Wong’s letter of appointment, which is for a two-year term until Aug 31, 2025.

Wong, 62, succeeds Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, whose contract ended on Jan 23. -Bernama