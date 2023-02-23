Fahmi: New chairmen of Finas, MCMC to be named in a week’s time

KUALA LUMPUR: New chairmen of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be named in a week’s time, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil announced.

He said the letter of appointment for the Finas chairman’s post has also been signed.

“It is important for Finas to have a chairman to lead the Compulsory Screening Committee, so the appointment should be expedited.

“At the same time, the new chairman of MCMC will also be announced by March 1. For MCMC, the interim chairman has informed us that there are several technical issues that need to be resolved, so a new chairman should be named as soon as possible,” he told a press conference at the Parliament Media Centre here today.

Earlier, Fahmi and his deputy, Teo Nie Ching spent some time observing the operations at the media centre.

Fahmi said to facilitate the media coverage in Parliament, the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) in cooperation with the Parliament administrator will try to increase the quality of Internet coverage and other facilities for the media personnel.

“Apart from that, on complaints about the price of food in Parliament being quite costly, I will recommend to the relevant party for the Rahmah Menu initiative to be expanded to Parliament.

“Members of the public also come to Parliament, so if the price (of food) is not people-friendly, it will have consequences. Although it is not under my (ministry’s) jurisdiction, I see a good reason for the initiative to be expanded here,” he said. - Bernama