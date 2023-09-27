Fahmi: No discussion on Cabinet reshuffle

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said there were no discussions regarding a Cabinet reshuffle in today's Cabinet meeting.

“No discussion on Cabinet reshuffle,” he said briefly when asked about the rumours of potential Cabinet changes in the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It was reported that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle in Anwar’s administration with several ministers expected to be dropped after the Pelangai by-election on Oct 7.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesperson, said today’s Cabinet meeting had focused on discussing and finding solutions to rice price and supply issues.

“I was made to understand that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu will hold a press conference later to announce the details of several decisions made regarding the issues. Let’s wait for that,” he said.

In another development, Fahmi said the government also has no plan to reinstate the Anti-Fake News Act 2018.

“As of now, there were no discussions on the plan to reinstate the Act, so it is a non-issue.

“Prior to this, my deputy (Teo Nie Ching) and I did mention that the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 was being reviewed, but we are not ready to bring it to Parliament as the engagement process is still ongoing,” he said.

The Anti-Fake News Act 2018 was tabled in Parliament on March 27, 2018, and was passed on April 2 of the same year.

The Act, however, was repealed on Dec 19, 2019, in line with the government’s commitment at that time to repeal oppressive laws and ensure that the media has the freedom to carry out checks and balances on the government’s administration. -Bernama