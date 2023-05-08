Fahmi: No ministry, agency ordered spread of SMS with political sentiments

KUALA LUMPUR: No government ministry or agency has ordered the spread of SMSes with political sentiments, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi posted on his X(Twitter) account today stating that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has checked with all telecommunications companies about the matter.

“The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) has also issued a denial and confirmed that the SMS did not originate not from the MBM,” he posted.

MBM president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid also stated in a media statement today that the provocative and seditious SMS was not from the MBMB or any youth association affiliated to the council.

“MBM will take further action and a police report will be lodged soon to avoid any misuse of MBM’s name with such irresponsible actions. Allegations that public funds were used for messages such as these are categorically untrue.

“We urge all political parties that are contesting in the state elections to always campaign maturely and in a healthy manner and avoid doing things that are against the country’s laws,” he added.

A X social media user had sought an explanation from Fahmi earlier regarding the spread of the SMS that used the name ‘Belia Malaysia’.-Bernama