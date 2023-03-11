Fahmi: No need for Unity Govt to offer projects to garner support

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need for the Unity Government to offer any projects to MPs to garner their support as claimed by two Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs.

Unity Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the current support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration was good enough and exceeded 149 MPs.

“The prime minister had also explained in Parliament that he has not met with both PN MPs who voiced their support for him recently,” he said in a statement to Bernama and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) today.

Media outlets reported today that Besut MP Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail, both from PN, claimed that projects were offered in their parliamentary constituencies as an inducement to support the government.

On PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s statement claiming that the majority of Malaysians wanted his coalition to take over the country’s administration, Fahmi, who is also Communications and Digital Minister, said it was just something he said to placate his own supporters.

“It would be good if Hamzah managed to persuade his party leadership to accept the prime minister’s invitation from Day One (to be together with the Unity Government as advised by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong) or even when they were invited early this year.

“We even extended the invitation yesterday, to meet with (Deputy Prime Minister ) Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof and discuss the (parliamentary constituency) allocation issue.

“PN would not lose face if they met and negotiated as urged by the prime minister. We have also sat down to negotiate, and Malaysians are the actual winners,” he said. -Bernama