Fahmi: No need to declare flood emergency in Johor

PUTRAJAYA: Today’s Cabinet meeting decided that presently there is no need to declare a flood emergency in Johor, following the floods which hit the state, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, said the main things discussed in the meeting were matters related to the immediate action which the federal government needs to take to assist Johor.

“At this time, the Cabinet’s view is towards what we (the federal government) can do immediately, including examining government assets which we can mobilise immediately,” he said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

He said the federal government had also channelled RM50 million in flood relief to Johor.

The number of victims in Johor as of 8 this morning was reported to be 33,149 people, who were evacuated to 217 temporary relief centres.

Fahmi said the Cabinet meeting also focused on efforts to rescue people trapped in areas severely affected by floods, namely by constructing a bailey bridge.

“This is to ensure that the road network, which was broken due to the damaged bridge, can be reconnected,” said Fahmi, praying that the disaster will recover in the near future.

He added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also asked the Cabinet Ministers to go down to the flood locations, to represent their respective ministries and identify the type of aid or needs which can be channelled to the flood victims.

For the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), Fahmi said the aspect of the telecommunications network is the main focus of the ministry, to ensure that those in flood-affected areas do not face telecommunications problems for too long.

To date, he has received reports that 90 telecommunications towers have been affected by the floods, and ordered the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to immediately repair the facilities. - Bernama