Fahmi offers condolence on actor Ridzuan Hashim’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil expressed his condolences on the death of actor Ridzuan Hashim today.

Through a post on his Facebook, Fahmi expressed his sadness over the death of the actor, who played the role of ‘King’ in the movie KL Gangster.

“Innalillah. Sad to hear the news about the death of the well-known actor Ridzuan Hashim. May Allah place him among the righteous. Amen,“ he said.

Meanwhile, news of Ridzuan’s death was confirmed by his ex-wife, actress Didie Alias, ​​through a video on Instagram at about 2.50 pm today.

In the 49-second video clip, she said Ridzuan’s body was still at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and that she would provide updates on where the burial would be. - Bernama