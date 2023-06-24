Fahmi: Online poster on RM1,500 aid for Aidiladha is false

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said the dissemination of a poster claiming that the government will be channeling RM1,500 as Aidiladha assistance is not true.

Fahmi announced the matter via his Facebook page today.

“The message is false, hope all are informed,” he said.

Fahmi also shared the poster carrying the false information which displayed a picture of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muslims in Malaysia will be celebrating Aidiladha on June 29. - Bernama