Fahmi: Only 7 million accounts in Malaysia are equipped with 5G ready devices

KUALA LUMPUR: Only about seven million out of 45 million mobile user accounts in Malaysia are equipped with 5G-ready devices, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this has deprived them of using and enjoying the 5G network even though it was already available in their areas.

“So, that’s why programmes such as 5G Rahmah would be helpful, particularly for the B40 to purchase, procure 5G devices so that they can use the 5G (network),” he told reporters after attending the Petronas’ first commercial 5G Private Network today officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The 5G Rahmah Package, launched in August by Fahmi, is offered to all Malaysians from Aug 31 until December this year. It offers a device bundle data plan, involving a smartphone priced at no more than RM240, along with a postpaid plan as low as RM60 per month with minimum data of 60GB.

In line with the Madani Economy framework, Fahmi had also announced the 5G Rahmah package, offered to the first 100,000 customers from the B40 group, who will be eligible to receive a RM120 subsidy for the smartphone.

On the extra fee for 5G subscriptions, Fahmi said his ministry would discuss with mobile network operators (MNO) to address the issue.

“The Prime Minister and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry have also raised the issue. So, my deputy secretary-general has engaged with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the MNOs on this and I believe that within the next few weeks, there will be some updates on this matter,” he said.

Fahmi said the ministry is also looking into suggestions for the MNOs to implement an opt-out approach instead of an opt-in for the consumers transitioning to 5G.

“The request is for not to be an additional charge for anyone to take up 5G. Just like how we migrated with something using 4G without having to opt-in. One of the suggestions that the ministry has to look forward to is rather than having an opt-in, we can opt-out,” he said.

Earlier, Fadillah said as of September 2023, Malaysia’s 5G network coverage in populated areas stands at 70.2 per cent, with 5G subscriptions totalling 2.49 million, translating to a 7.4 per cent penetration rate. - Bernama