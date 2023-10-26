Fahmi: PAS needs to look in the mirror

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS should reflect upon themselves for labelling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s revelation that he had received multiple threats following his strong stand in the Palestinian cause as an alarmist statement, said Spokesman for the Unity Government Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi, who is Communications and Digital Minister cum PKR information chief, said as a party, PAS is also “quite an alarmist”, particularly leading up to the state elections.

“You know, PAS as a party is also quite an alarmist. We’ve seen over the many months, particularly leading up to the state elections, how PAS claimed that voting for certain parties will lead to all hell breaking loose throughout the country.

“That hasn’t happened...so I think he (PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan) should put a mirror up close to his face and have a good long look at himself and his party,” he told reporters in response to PAS’ statement quoting Takiyuddin as saying that Anwar’s revelation is a strange and amusing alarmist statement.

Anwar on Tuesday revealed that he had received multiple ‘threats’ from Western countries following Malaysia’s firm stand, support and commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people as well as criticism levelled against the Israeli government. -Bernama