Fahmi: Patriotic content needs more presence on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Patriotic content needs more promotion on all social media platforms in conjunction with celebration of the National Month.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said that at the moment the patriotic content on social media, especially on the TikTok application, is still seen as lacking.

“This is especially among young people, we may need to jazz it up. Perhaps the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will contact some influencers.

“This is also an opportunity for them to express their love for the country and hopefully it will be followed by many other young people using social media applications or platforms,“ he said.

He told reporters after officiating the handing over the Konvoi Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang at Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya levels here, today.

However, Fahmi said that physically most places have started to install and fly Jalur Gemilang, thus giving an air of patriotism all round.

Earlier, Fahmi in his opening speech said that Malaysians indeed have a sense of identity and patriotism.

He said that every year, members of the community would try out various creative ideas to express their love for the country, and they are shared through various platforms, especially social media.

Accordingly, he welcomed the public to participate in the various programmes organised throughout the National Month and further information can be obtained through the Merdeka360 Portal which is at www.merdeka360.my or Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @Merdeka360.

Regarding the departure of the Konvoi Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang, Fahmi said the team will travel throughout the country to rouse the spirit of nationalism in every stop of their journey.

“It is my great hope that this programme becomes a symbol of unity and brotherhood in an effort to nurture the patriotic spirit among the various strata of society,“ he said. -Bernama