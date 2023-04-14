Fahmi: People need to apply for fixed internet broadband package

KUALA LUMPUR: Consumers who wish to get the Fixed Broadband Unity Package need to apply to the service provider because it is not automatically provided.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said after an application has been made, the service provider will inform about the process and conditions which must be met for the package.

“For example, they may be existing customers, but on a different package. Once today’s package is launched, then they can contact the service provider to make changes to the new package.

“If all the conditions are met, then it will be approved by the fixed line broadband internet service provider,“ he said after launching the People’s Housing Project (PPR)/ Public Housing (PA) @MyKabel Unity Package at Kerinchi PPR square, today.

Fahmi said the contract between service providers and customers does not involve the government, however customers can still channel any complaints to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) if there is a problem.

Regarding today’s programme, he said that initially 40,000 PPR units were targeted by the service provider company TIME dotCom (Time) for the PPR/PA@MyKabel Integration Package.

It involves Kampung Baru Hicom PPR, Kota Damansara PPR, Lembah Subang 2 PPR and Taman Putra Damai PPR in Selangor; Kerinchi PPR and Desa Rejang PA in Kuala Lumpur; Melana Indah 2 PPR in Johor and Kampung Melayu PPR in Penang.

The package, which provides internet with a speed of 100 Mbps with unlimited data at RM69 along with a 24-month subscription contract, is 30 per cent cheaper than the current package price of around RM99 in strata housing areas.

In the meantime, Fahmi said the level of 5G access in Kuala Lumpur is now 97.5 per cent compared to 54.7 per cent nationwide.

Also present at the event were the deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure and Digital Economy) of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Ma. Sivanesan, Time excutive director, Datuk Zainal Amanshah Zainal Arshad and executive director (Socioeconomic Development) of Kuala Lumpur City Hall Datuk Azmi Abdul Hamid. - Bernama