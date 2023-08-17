Fahmi praises Mydin’s effort in digital economy

SEREMBAN: The credibility of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) as an early local retailing industry leader as well as the capability of the company to assimilate changes in the digital economy era is a laudable effort, said Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the paradigm shift by Mydin which has been in the retailing industry for 66 years should be emulated by other companies to remain competitive in the business.

“MydiN has been active in meeting the needs of the community with the sale of goods at reasonable and competitive prices. I congratulate and thank the strategic partners of this campaign which offer special discounts to all customers,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of “Semarak Gemilang Malaysia Madani OHMYDIN! ‘ which was also attended by Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) managing director, Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin here today.

Fahmi said Mydin is also celebrating its 66th anniversary like Malaysia which makes Mydin close to the heart of Malaysians.

In the meantime, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is advised to examine the issue of internet speed in all Mydin buildings, including Sabah and Sarawak, so that it can be resolved.

“I also note that the internet speed in this building (Mydin Seremban 2) is 146mbps...so we need to be careful, because the internet access is already 5G. There should be greater emphasis to resolve it ,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ameer said that although Mydin is 66 years old, the company is moving along in the digitization era to remain relevant and competitive in the retail industry.

“Mydin Online provides convenience to the community, especially our loyal customers, to get essential goods online,“ he said.

Besides, Mydin has also established collaborations with leading e-commerce partners and has moved to a new, more innovative platform called “TikTok Shop”

He said Mydin continues to collaborate with digital payment platforms and e-wallet partners to encourage people to use digital technology when shopping such as Boost, MBSB Bank E-Wallet, MCash, WavPay and Zapp.

OHMYDIN campaign! Meriah Bersama, offers a variety of great savings offers, including organising a contest involving various e-wallet partners and offering rewards worth RM6.6 million starting today until October 31. -Bernama