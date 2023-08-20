Fahmi: Programme to instill loyalty to King, Country can be expanded nationwide

IPOH: The “Menyemai Semangat Kesetiaan Kepada Raja dan Negara” (instil loyalty to the king and country) programme which is held in conjunction with the Perak state-level National Month celebration may be expanded nationwide in the future, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said he will discuss the matter with the education minister to see what can be done to involve all states, and ultimately, bring the programme to the national level.

“I hope this (programme) can be an example to other states as well as the entire country (to follow suit).

“I see the intention and desire to bring the people and royalty closer together, and I hope that we can translate that at the national level,” he told reporters after the programme, here, tonight.

Earlier, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the programme which was held at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, here.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah were also in attendance.

Fahmi said such a programme should not be limited to schools but should involve resident associations as well as neighbourhood committees. However, as a starting point, he sees the implementation of the programme at the school level as the right step.

“Tan Sri Annuar Zaini (the programme’s committee chairman) mentioned earlier that in 2017 there were about 15,000 participants and within six years it has increased to half a million participants, which is an impressive achievement.

“I would like to know the recipes and strategies that he has implemented. If we can conduct the programme nationwide, I believe we can cultivate good and pure values among the younger generation,” he said when asked if the initiative can be carried out nationwide in the future. -BERNAMA