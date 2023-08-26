Fahmi: Public encouraged to wear batik at National Day celebrations in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public are encouraged to wear batik during the 2023 National Day celebrations on Aug 31 at Dataran Putrajaya here, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this would not only enliven this year’s celebrations, themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’, but also be a strong show of support for the local batik industry.

“We want to promote and highlight the batik clothing and fashion as this is something all Malaysians should be proud of,“ he told reporters after inspecting preparations for the 2023 National Day celebrations here today.

On Aug 23, Bernama reported that the 2023 National Day celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya are set to be an extra vibrant affair as more than 400 pairs of Malaysian batik attire would be donned by ministers, VIP guests and secretriat members at the event.

Asked about preparations for the celebrations, Fahmi, who is also the National Day and Malaysia Day Celebration Main Committee chairman, said everything was going smoothly and the ministry was looking into issues concerning timing to ensure there would be no problems on the day of the event.

“So far I am satisfied with the preparations. We can see that the main tent has been installed and there are still some other pieces of equipment (that need to be completed). Now we are looking into issues of timing and will make adjustments where necessary because we have tight windows due to flight issues,” he said.

As for internet coverage, Fahmi said several Cell On Wheels (COW) vehicles from telecommunication service providers would be placed around Dataran Putrajaya to ensure smooth coverage. “I have instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to look into the matter and do the needful with regard to equipment to ensure there is no telecommunication disruption on that day,“ he said.

Fahmi urged all stakeholders, including media personnel, to test the internet coverage and telecommunication signals of their lines on the dress rehearsal day on Aug 29.

“We do not want any problems to affect the work of the personnel involved,“ he said. - Bernama