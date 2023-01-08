Fahmi ready to cooperate with Jais on mosque political talk claim

Several pictures of Fahmi with captions that he had allegedly touched on political issues while speaking at the prayer area of the Nurul Yaqin mosque in Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang went viral.

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil is ready to fully cooperate with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) if he is called in for questioning on allegations that he had delivered a political speech at a mosque in Rawang on Sunday.

“Insya-Allah, if asked to, I am ready to step forward,” he told a media conference after delivering his keynote address at the Public Sector Day Malaysia programme here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that JAIS had received complaints on the matter and had called in the mosque ‘nazir’ (guardian) to give his statement.

Fahmi said he had clarified the matter on Facebook and Twitter , saying that he had been invited by the mosque committee to explain the decision to ban United Kingdom pop rock bank The 1975 and the cancellation of the Good Vibes concert.

“There was nothing political at all spoken (at the talk) or anything about the state elections,” he said while regretting the actions of certain quarters for trying to politicise the matter.

On July 22, the government cancelled the Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 following The 1975’s controversial conduct and remarks during their session at the event held at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). - Bernama