MALACCA: PKR communication director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (pix) today hit out at those involved in the fracas that happened during the party’s youth and women’s wings.

Speaking at the opening of the winding-up speech of PKR’s annual congress at the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh, near here, Fahmi added that many of those involved were his friends.

“I regret all that has happened during the AMK (Youth)congress. I regret because many of them are my friends,“ he said.

“I also believe that they have the intention of ruining the party’s good name.” he said, adding that he did not want to point fingers at anyone.

Fahmi said the more important thing is to realise that the party has been in the government for 18 months and the people are waiting for reforms.

“So our job as reformists is to ensure the welfare of the people is guarded. Our priority is the farmers, fishermen, students and others,“ he added.

Fahmi ended his speech by hoping members would work together and not lose touch of the party’s cause.

“Don’t forget history, don’t forget the service.” he said.

The chaos at MITC started at 9am on Dec 6 when former PKR Youth permanent chairman Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor was denied entry into the Youth congress, triggering a shouting match and shoving between two groups of youths.

At about noon, another commotion erupted into a brawl, with one delegate being injured after a stone was thrown at him.