Fahmi: Rekindle spirit of patriotism, fly the Jalur Gemilang

SEREMBAN: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today called on all parties to rekindle the spirit of patriotism by flying the Jalur Gemilang.

With the conclusion of the six-state elections last Saturday and the time for politics is over, he called on all parties to get back together to move forward as a nation.

He said the spirit of patriotism and love for the country should not arise only during the National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

“I hope more people will fly the Jalur Gemilang... earlier the parties were busy hoisting their respective flags, let us now fly and display the Malaysian flag,“ he said at the launch of “Semarak Gemilang Malaysia MADANI OHMYDIN! held in conjunction with the National Month and MYDIN’s 66th anniversary celebrations here.

Also present was MYDIN Mohamed Holdings Berhad (MYDIN) managing director, Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin.

Fahmi said it was important to instill love for the nation in Malaysians of all ages, especially youngsters who will grow up to be the country’s future leaders.

Meanwhile, he encouraged all parties, including the public sector, to work with the government to implement programmes that are able to foster a sense of love for the country, thus inculcating the spirit of Malaysia MADANI among the people.

He said opportunities for strategic partnership like those established today, must be expanded in the future by exploring more diverse programmes and approaches. Efforts to enliven the National Month celebration at shopping mall need to be stepped up.

“All parties should realise that in addition to instilling a sense of love for the country through leisure activities, the programmes that are implemented are also able to generate income and contribute to economic growth,” he said. -Bernama