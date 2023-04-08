Fahmi reminds all not to touch on '3R' issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) once again reminded all parties involved in the state elections against raising issues related to race, religion and the royal institution (3R) when campaigning.

“I would like to remind (all parties), (we have) about a week before the polling day on Aug 12, please be careful and don’t play up the 3R issues especially on social media.

“...we should not ‘menang sorak, kampung tergadai’ (win the battle but lose the war). Just because we want to win the elections, we compromise the unity that has existed since the beginning of the independence and the establishment of Malaysia,“ he said before flagging off the Federal Territory and Putrajaya levels ‘Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang’ convoy here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with early voting on Aug 8.

When met by reporters, Fahmi, who is also Unity Government spokesman, said that so far, social media platforms, especially TikTok, did not have a listening tool that can examine and monitor certain content.

Therefore, he said content monitoring is currently being done manually. -Bernama