Fahmi reminds Bersatu members, president not to be ‘two-faced’ regarding MACC’s probes

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan Communication Director Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today reminded Bersatu members and its president Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin not to be ‘two-faced’ regarding investigations into political parties’ ‘lavish’ spending during the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said anyone was free to lodge a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should they suspect any political party to have engaged in irregularities.

“Perhaps a gentle reminder to them (Bersatu’s members) that they need to remind their party president what is fair ... if it is fair at one time, it should be fair at other times as well,“ he said after attending the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency Chinese New Year open house in Taman Seri Sentosa, here.

The Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai said this in response to a report lodged by Puchong Bersatu division chief, Mohd Shukor Mustaffa, alleging PH and its ally, Barisan Nasional (BN), had spent lavishly during campaigning in GE15.

On another note, Fahmi denied there have been talks with Pejuang regarding its cooperation with PH in the upcoming state elections.

“PH’s focus for now is to strengthen the Unity Government and we see that there are some principles and things that are a priority,“

“PH, as far as I know, has not had any discussion about this (with Pejuang). The issue of unrest in any party is an internal issue of that party, we do not want to interfere,“ he said in commenting on Pejuang’s internal conflicts.

Last month, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said political cooperation with PH or Perikatan Nasional (PN) was one of the matters that was discussed during the party’s General Assembly. - Bernama