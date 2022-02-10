Fahmi Reza pleads not guilty to insulting Adham Baba

PETALING JAYA: Graphic designer Fahmi Reza (pix) claimed trial to alleged improper use of his Twitter account to post an allegedly obscene post against a minister last year.

According to Malaysiakini, he made the plea when the charge was read out before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions (Cyber) Court today.

According to a copy of the charge sheet, the activist was alleged to have uploaded the posting via his Twitter account around 3.02pm on Feb 10, 2021.

Framed under Section 233(3) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the charge is for the offence of improper use of network facilities to make an obscene posting with the intent to annoy another person.

Adham was the health minister from March 2020 to August 2021. He is currently the science, technology and innovation minister.

If convicted, Fahmi faces a maximum fine of RM50,000 fine or a one-year jail sentence.

Judge Datin Sabariah Othman allowed Fahmi bail of RM5,000 bail in one surety and fixed March 4 for next mention.