Fahmi: RM25m allocated to build 186 PEDi centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Government has allocated RM25 million in Budget 2024 to empower the 911 existing Digital Economy Centres (PEDis) and build 186 more.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the construction of these centres will act as catalysts to the digital economy at the local level.

He said, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in tabling Budget 2024, the government will empower PEDis to perform their role in educating small businesses on information and communications technology and e-commerce.

“The RM25 million allocation will empower PEDis in every state constituency to become a catalyst to the local economy,” Fahmi told a media conference at the Parliament Building here today. -Bernama