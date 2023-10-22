Fahmi seeks cooperation with PAM for public housing design contest

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil wants to work with the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) to run a public housing design contest, specifically in the parliamentary constitutency.

He said the contest was also to improve the People’s Housing Programmes and low-cost housing areas in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constitutency.

Fahmi, who is also Communications and Digital Minister, said the contest’s objective is to be an academic exercise or reference for local architects to implement public housing.

“I see the benefits of working with PAN in rethinking of drafting and producing a new design for public housing,” he said during his speech at the 100 Year Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival Gala Dinner organised by PAM here tonight.

He also suggested to local architects to consider in-building coverage for wider internet access and better quality broadband services for users in the building.

“I usually get complaints, for instance in Lembah Pantai area. Many who live in Pantai Dalam, like in Suria Pantai or Cubic Botanical, when architects designed these new buildings, they didn’t factor in-building coverage, so this becomes an issue when residents are in the building, there’s no line, while there is coverage outside,” he said.

Fahmi urged local architects to ensure in-building coverage was implemented in future housing for the comfort of residents. -Bernama