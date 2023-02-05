Fahmi sends condolences to family of late RTM News Channel unit assistant director

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today conveys his condolences to the family and friends of RTM News Channel Unit assistant director Mohd Zubairy Abdullah who died in an accident today.

He said news of the demise of Mohd Zubairy, 46, who was involved in an accident at Jalan Lipis-Benta heading towards Kuala Lumpur was indeed a very sad news.

“I pray that all the sins of the deceased will be forgiven and that his soul will be placed among the pious. Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Al-fatihah,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Also expressing her condolences was Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching.

According to a post on RTM News Facebook and a report on berita.rtm.gov.my, the accident occurred when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by Mohd Zubairy from Kelantan to the capital skidded, before entering the opposite lane and colliding with a lorry and a four-wheel drive. - Bernama