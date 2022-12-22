Fahmi: Service providers urged to enhance service delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: There is room for improvement for service providers to enhance their service delivery and fulfil the needs of consumers in the future, based on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Star Rating Awards assessment and evaluation.

As such, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil hopes it will become a motivating factor for all service providers to strive for excellence and enhance service delivery for the benefit of their consumers.

He said the MCMC Star Rating measurement delved into financial and non-financial aspects, where it recognised the excellence of service delivery based on measurement parameters including Consumer Satisfaction, Quality of Service, Network Investments, and Compliance with the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Each parameter carries a different weightage depending on its importance, and the highest weightage is derived from the voice of the consumers via the Consumer Satisfaction parameter.

“To ensure the viability and reliability of the results, data used for each parameter has undergone thorough assessment by MCMC’s subject matter experts and independent consultants appointed specifically for this award to avoid any inaccuracy in the results,” he said in his speech at the MCMC Star Rating Awards 2021, here yesterday.

The MCMC Star Rating Awards 2021 honour the telecommunications, broadcasting and postal and courier industries that have played pivotal roles in providing services to the rakyat while ensuring socio-economic growth.

Also present were Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and MCMC’s chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, mobile cellular subscriptions stood at over 47.2 million, which is an 800,000 increase over the same quarter the previous year.

He said mobile cellular rate penetration per 100 inhabitants saw the highest increase for Q3 2022 with 143.7 per cent compared to 142.1 per cent in Q3 2021, despite the drastic drop in Q1 2022 of 139.8 per cent.

For Pay television (TV) subscriptions covering IPTV and satellite, the subscriptions chalked up over 6.54 million for Q3 this year, a decrease of 200,000 compared to last year.

“Interestingly, Pay TV Penetration Rate has seen some surprising fluctuations, from 82.2 per cent in Q3 2021, 78.8 per cent in Q1 2022, and 81 per cent in Q3 2022,” he said. - Bernama