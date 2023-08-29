Fahmi shares 10 Unity Govt important announcements made last week

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil shared 10 important announcements made by the Unity Government over the past week.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post, said that the announcements included the installation of Starlink satellite device in Kampung Orang Asli Tonggang in Perak being approved.

Apart from that, the government also approved grant allocation for micro-entrepreneurs to be increased to RM10 million; an allocation of RM10 million to guide B40 urban businesses and the expansion of the Madani Medical Scheme to seven new districts.

To enliven the National Day celebration on Aug 31, free shuttle bus services will be provided from Putrajaya MRT station to Dataran Putrajaya.

Also announced were the Sekinchan Mini Pilot project to produce 10.45 tonnes of rice per hectare; an additional allocation of RM30 million for the upgrading of the East-West Highway connecting Gerik to Jeli and an allocation of RM2 million to upgrade the Johor Zoo.

In the meantime, a dilapidated school in Bangi, Selangor, has been restored, while the MYJalan application was also launched to facilitate road damage complaints. - Bernama