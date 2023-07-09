Fahmi: South Korea’s NX3 Games plans to open regional headquarters in KL

SEOUL: South Korean video game company NX3 Games intends to expand its wings in Malaysia and is expected to open its regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur by next year.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the commitment was expressed by the management of NX3 Games in conjunction with his working visit to the video game company’s headquarters, here today.

Fahmi said the discussion with NX3 Games resulted in another potential investment in the digital economy for the country and Malaysia was ranked highly as a country of choice and investment destination for the Korean company to expand its business.

“So far, these South Korean companies have only expanded their wings to the United States. God willing, Malaysia will be the second country they choose as an investment destination.

“Discussions also include collaboration between NX3 Games and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), which I see will bear fruit when they expand their sites in the Asean region and place Malaysia as their headquarters,” he told Bernama.The minister said NX3 Games in Malaysia will focus on three units: game publishing, research and development, and content design.

NX3 Games chief content officer Terrence Kim said the company is keen to invest in Malaysia because it sees massive potential to connect the dots in the gaming industry.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand in Kuala Lumpur. We are still in the talking stages but a lead is already there.

“The minister, MDEC and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) are helping us to get there as fast as we can,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also paid a visit to the South Korean video game giant, Smilegate, which also intends to expand its business in Malaysia.

Through discussions with Smilegate’s top management, which was led by chief executive officer Sung Joon Ho, Fahmi invited the company to consider expanding its business in Malaysia as an investment destination.

“Smilegate had met with MDEC during the Game Developers Conference 2023 in March, strengthening their cooperative relationship.

“God willing, this joint venture will continue and boost the digital economy sector in Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama