Fahmi: Starlink device installed at SK Malaing in Keningau, Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: A unit of Starlink satellite device has been installed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Malaing in Kampung Malaing, Keningau, Sabah, an area reported to have severe telecommunication issues.

The matter was shared by Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix) in his posting on Facebook today.

“Insya-Allah, I will strive to ensure that 100 per cent of the populated areas have internet access. At present, there are only three per cent remaining,” he said.

Meanwhile, SK Malaing headmaster Denis Gapilit in a video clip shared by Fahmi said teachers, pupils and the entire community, especially those around the school, would benefit from the installation of the device.

“This Starlink internet device will facilitate teachers in conducting online teaching and learning (PdP), which is currently being widely adopted by the Ministry of Education, as well as for students.

“This will also provide students with the opportunity to access online learning resources,” he said in a 58-second video that also showed the installation of the device on the roof of the school’s multipurpose hall. -Bernama