Fahmi: Statement protesting Zahid’s presence at Kedah Madani gathering fake

KUALA LUMPUR: The statement said to have been issued by Alor Setar PKR’s Youth Wing (AMK) protesting the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the 2023 Kedah Madani gathering is fake.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, in his official Facebook post today said the Telegram account called ‘Edisi Siasat’ disseminates false information while reminding the public not to be deceived by it.

“Upon first reading you can already notice the media statement is wrongly formatted and made up by those who are against the Unity government,” said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director.

AMK central leadership through a Facebook post today also denied the media statement while urging the public to refer to its official social media accounts for the latest and accurate information.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was at the Malaysia Madani Open House in Kedah last Friday along with Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman. - Bernama