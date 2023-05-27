Fahmi: Telegram to face action if it continues to ignore call to meet

KUALA LUMPUR: Telegram service provider may be subject to action if they continue to ignore the Communications and Digital Ministry’s invitation to discuss and seek a solution on complaints related to user security involving the application, said its minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said his ministry received various complaints on the services provided on the platform regarding public safety, sales of prohibited substance, scammers and pornography and the meeting is important to ensure the best solution is found immediately.

“We admit we have a problem with Telegram. Despite being invited to meet since January until today, they refused to cooperate.

“I have asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to study the appropriate actions to be taken,“ he said at a press conference after launching the logo and theme of the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day at the Esplanade, KLCC Park, here today.

“I will leave it to MCMC as the responsible regulatory body to recommend the action to be taken. I’m still waiting,“ he said. - Bernama